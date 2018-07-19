Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son made accused in CBI’s chargesheet

Chidambaram’s son Karti is also an accused in the case Chidambaram’s son Karti is also an accused in the case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has been listed as an accused in the Aircel-Maxis case by the Central Bureau of Investigation in its supplementary chargeseheet. In the chargesheet submitted before special CBI judge O P Saini at the Patiala House Court in the national capital, the CBI listed Chidambaram, his son Karti and 16 others as accused in the case. Some govt officials, both serving and retired, have been named in chargesheet.

The CBI in the chargesheet mentioned that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance. The court will take cognizance of the matter on July 31.

Last week, a Delhi court had extended Chidambaram and his son Karti’s protection from arrest till August 7 in connection with the money laundering case.

The senior Congress leader’s role had come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 3,500 crore and INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. The matter pertains to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance being given to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Chidambaram said that “CBI has been pressured to file a chargesheet to support a preposterous allegation against me and officers with a sterling reputation. The case is now before the Hon’ble Court and it will be contested vigorously.”

Party leader Kapil Sibal said it will result in Chidambaram’s acquittal. “What do you expect from this government and the CBI. It’ll meet the same fate as other chargesheets of the CBI. Remember what happened to the 2G case, it all resulted in acquittal. Same thing will happen here,” ANI quoted Sibal as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

