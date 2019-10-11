Aircel Maxis case: Delhi HC issues notice to Karti, P Chidambaram; matter listed on Nov 29

The Delhi High Court Friday issued notice to senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidamabram and his son Karti on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case. The court will hear the matter next on November 29.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the court would hear the ED’s plea along with its appeal against a trial court order, dated February 2, 2017, which discharged DMK leader and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and ED. This order was before the Chidambarams were made an accused in the case.

The ED had moved the HC on Thursday seeking custodial interrogation of the Chidambarams. It challenged the special court’s September 5 order granting them anticipatory bail. The law enforcement agency approached a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, seeking cancellation of the relief and requested that their appeal be heard on Friday.

Probing charges of corruption in the INX Media case, the CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody and later sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail.