Aircel-Maxis case: ED questions Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel Maxis case. This is the first time Chidambaram has been questioned by the ED in the case. Earlier, the CBI had questioned him in 2014.

Chidambaram arrived at the ED’s Jamnagar House office for questioning around 11 am. After a lunch break of about an hour in the afternoon, he was questioned till 7 pm by ED officials.

Following the questioning, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets, “Appeared before the ED. The questions were about what is already recorded in the file. Hence, answers too were what is recorded in the file. More than half the time taken up by typing the answers without errors, reading the statement and signing it! Need to reiterate there is no FIR, no offence alleged, yet there is an investigation.”

According to ED sources, Chidambaram was asked questions related to foreign direct investment (FDI) approval given by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel Maxis deal when he was the finance minister. Sources said he was asked why he had given the approval when the matter related to an FDI of over Rs 600 crore for which only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was the competent authority.

Sources said he was also asked about the coincidence of a company, allegedly associated with his son Karti, being paid consultancy fees of Rs 26 lakh in close proximity of him having given the approval for FDI.

ED sources said the then FIPB officials questioned by the agency earlier in the case have provided some information about alleged irregularities in the FIPB approval in the case and Chidambaram would be questioned about these at a later stage.

The ED questioned Karti Chidambaram in connection with the case in April.

According to the ED, the FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by then finance minister Chidambaram although he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and bigger projects required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

“In the instant case, the approval for FDI of 800 million USD (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, CCEA was competent to grant approval. However, approval was not obtained from CCEA,” it has alleged.

Protection from arrest till July 10

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till July 10. Special Judge O P Saini passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought more time to file a reply to Chidambaram’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.—ENS

