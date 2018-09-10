Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves court to cancel Karti Chidambaram’s interim relief from arrest, hearing at 2 pm today

Both Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram (in picture) have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED. (Express file photo) Both Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram (in picture) have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED. (Express file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved a Delhi court, seeking cancellation of interim relief from arrest granted to former union minister P Chidambaram son’s Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Special CBI judge O P Saini agreed to hear the plea at 2 pm today after the probe agency told the court that the custodial interrogation of Karti was required in the case.

The plea came after the court extended the interim protection of the father-son duo till October 8 last week.

Chidambaram, along with his son Karti, is being probed by the CBI and ED for allegedly allowing foreign direct investment into the Aircel-Maxis deal in contravention of rules for alleged pecuniary gains. Chidambaram has denied the allegations on multiple occasions and said the ED was probing him without even registering an FIR.

On September 1, P Chidambaram was interrogated for over six hours for the fourth time by the agency. He was questioned on various aspects of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval given for the Aircel-Maxis deal, sources had said.

The former minister has already been charge-sheeted in the case by the CBI, which told a special court that Chidambaram was aware that foreign investment into the Aircel-Maxis deal was for over Rs 3,500 crore and yet he did not refer the matter to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). It also told the court that in lieu of the approval, companies controlled by Karti were paid over Rs 1 crore.

