Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Delhi HC against anticipatory bail to Chidambarams

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking custodial interrogation of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case in which they have been given anticipatory bail by a special court.

Challenging the special court’s September 5 order granting anticipatory bail to them, the ED approached a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, seeking cancellation of the relief and requested that their appeal be heard on Friday. The bench agreed and listed the plea for hearing on Friday.

Probing charges of corruption in the INX Media case, the CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody and later sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Before Chidambaram and his son were made accused in the Aircel-Maxis case, a special court had on February 2, 2017, discharged DMK leader and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Later, both agencies had filed a supplementary charge sheet naming Chidambaram and Karti in the case.

Noting that the allegations against them were “not of a grave magnitude”, the special court had pulled up the CBI and ED for the “unexplained delay in investigation” and “unwarranted discrimination” between two sets of accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was finance minister.