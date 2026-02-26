Aircel-Maxis case: ED gets persecution sanction against Chidambaram

The CBI had alleged that in 2006, Chidambaram had approved FIPB clearance to Aircel-Maxis for an FDI proposal of USD 800 million. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has obtained prosecution sanction to proceed against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, paving the way for the trial to resume before the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the agency, the sanction was granted by the competent authority on February 10 in compliance with the recent Supreme Court judgment that made prosecution sanction mandatory under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (now Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) for cases involving public servants. The ED subsequently placed the sanction order before the special court at Rouse Avenue to expedite trial proceedings.