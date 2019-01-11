Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, son Karti till Feb 1

Delhi’s Patiala House Court Friday extended interim protection from arrest to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram till February 1 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for hearing on February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

The court in its last hearing on December 18 had extended Chidambaram and his son’s plea seeking protection from arrest after the CBI and the ED said the new material that has been recovered needs to be collated. It also granted time till January 11 to the CBI to get sanction to prosecute some of the accused in the case.

Chidambaram and his son Karti’s plea seeking protection from arrest has been extended from time to time.

The role of the senior Congress leader and his son is being probed in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal, signed in 2006. The agencies have said Maxis’ investment of US $800 million (then Rs 3,565.91 crore) in an Indian firm, Aircel, was approved by the Foreign Investment Promotional Board (FIPB) under the Finance Ministry. However, the ministry, which was headed by Chidambaram at the time, was authorised to clear FDIs only up to Rs 600 crore.