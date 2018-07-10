Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, Karti’s protection from arrest extended till August 7

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has been granted protection from arrest till August 7. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has been granted protection from arrest till August 7. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

In further relief to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, a Delhi court on Tuesday extended their protection from arrest till August 7 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. The court had earlier granted them anticipatory bail till today in connection with two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The order comes a day after Chidambaram was granted protection from arrest in connection with the INX Media case till August 1.

Both Chidambaram and Karti have appeared before the ED twice in connection with the case. After his last appearance, Chidambaram claimed that all the answers he provided were already recorded in government documents. He also said the probe had been initiated despite no FIR.

Chidambaram had moved the court seeking protection from arrest on May 30.

The case pertains to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Meanwhile, the ED has filed a detailed reply in the case and opposed P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd