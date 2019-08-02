Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, son

A DELHI court on Thursday extended till August 9 the interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief after the argument on their anticipatory bail plea remained inconclusive as both the agencies sought time to argue the matter further.

In his order, judge Saini said, “Special Public Prosecutor Sonia Mathur, Advocate for ED, prays for adjournment on the ground that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is not available today, which is strongly opposed by learned counsel for the accused. Reluctantly allowed.”

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the Chidambarams, told the court that none of the accused have been arrested in the Aircel-Maxis case and that the investigation against them was already complete in both the matters and no purpose will be served by taking them in custody. “There is no allegation of tampering. It is not that I will flee. Both are Members of Parliament. Entire record is documentary. No allegation so far that I approached any witness or tried to influence the probe.”