Aircel-Maxis case: Court adjourns proceedings sine die

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned proceedings in the Aircel-Maxis case, involving senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti sine die, noting that the CBI and the ED were seeking repeated adjournments.

Special judge O P Saini adjourned the matter without giving any date for further hearing, saying that the prosecution may approach the court when the probe is complete. The matter was listed on the cognizance of chargesheet in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for both CBI and ED, filed an application, seeking deferment. He submitted that letters rogatory have been sent to different countries and responses were awaited.

Special Judge Saini said in his order, “Since further investigation is pending since long and the prosecution has been seeking adjournment, it would be in the interest of justice, if the instant case is adjourned sine dine, with liberty to the prosecution to get revived as soon as it is able to complete the investigation on collection of further evidence and/or receipt of response of letters rogatory. Adjourning the matter sine dine would save the time of the court and that of the prosecutors and investigators.”

The judge on Thursday granted relief to the father-son duo in the case, noting that allegations against them were “not of a grave magnitude”.