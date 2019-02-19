Toggle Menu
Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram seeks early hearing of anticipatory bail pleahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/aircel-maxis-case-chidambaram-seeks-early-hearing-of-anticipatory-bail-plea-5590115/

Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram seeks early hearing of anticipatory bail plea

Chidambaram, who was present in person in the courtroom, requested Special Judge O P Saini to grant an early hearing on his anticipatory bail applications as well as the chargesheet filed in the cases lodged by CBI and the ED.

p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, aircel-maxis case, chidambaram ED probe, indian express
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused the CBI and ED of “delaying” Aircel-Maxis cases before a Delhi court, which extended interim protection from arrest granted to him and his son Karti till March 8.

Chidambaram, who was present in person in the courtroom, requested Special Judge O P Saini to grant an early hearing on his anticipatory bail applications as well as the chargesheet filed in the cases lodged by CBI and the ED.

The ED told the court that it has asked Karti Chidambaram, an accused along with his father, to appear before it on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning in the case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed the submissions made by the CBI and ED seeking adjournment in the case and sought early hearing of his anticipatory bail application.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi High Court reserves verdict on plea by AJL challenging eviction
2 Do not pay heed to rumours, contact Liaison Officers for help: J&K govt to students
3 Don't expect miracle from me, strengthen party at booth level: Priyanka Gandhi to workers