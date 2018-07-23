Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram moves court seeking anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram gestures looks on during an event where he addressed the media about completion of one year of Goods and Service Tax (GST), in New Delhi on Sunday, July 01, 2018. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla) (PTI7_1_2018_000047A) New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram gestures looks on during an event where he addressed the media about completion of one year of Goods and Service Tax (GST), in New Delhi on Sunday, July 01, 2018. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla) (PTI7_1_2018_000047A)

Former union minister P Chidambaram Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case. Special CBI Judge O P Saini will hear the matter at 2 pm, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI last week named Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in a fresh chargesheet in the case. Special Judge Saini will take up the matter on July 31.

Chidambaram is under the scanner for his alleged role in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.

In its chargesheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.

The Maran brothers and other accused, who were listed in the CBI chargesheet earlier, were discharged by the special court which had said that the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis case in which Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency.

Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and ED.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd