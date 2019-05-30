Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti interim protection from arrest extended till August 1

Toggle Menu
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Information (CBI) are probing allegations of irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when Chidambaram was Union finance minister in 2006.

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. (File)
A Delhi court extended interim protection from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti till August 1 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought three-weeks time to argue on their anticipatory bail plea as its Special Director is away in Singapore. The ED said they have details of the bank accounts which they are probing.

Earlier this month, the court had granted them protection till May 30. Prior to that, their interim protection was extended till May 6.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MP Chidambaram’s plea seeking a return of the Rs 10 crore which he deposited with the court’s registry in order to travel abroad.

(With PTI inputs)

