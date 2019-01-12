Aircel-Maxis case: Centre has granted sanction to prosecute five former FIPB members, says CBI to court

The CBI Friday informed a Delhi court that the Centre has granted sanction to prosecute five people, including serving and former bureaucrats, accused in the Aircel-Maxis case. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are also accused in the case.

Former members of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) against whom sanctions have been procured are then Secretary (economic affairs) Ashok Jha, then Additional Secretary Ashok Chawla, then Joint Secretary in Finance Ministry Kumar Sanjay Krishna, then Director in the ministry Dipak Kumar Singh, and then Under Secretary in the ministry Ram Sharan.

Out of the five, three are working with government departments, while two have retired. The submissions were made before Special Judge O P Saini who extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram and Karti till February 1. On November 16 last year, the CBI had informed the court that a similar nod was procured for Chidambaram. There are 18 accused in the case.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed and sought a brief adjournment.

Appearing for Chidambarams, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi sought extension of protection granted to them.