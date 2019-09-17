Watch: Air-to-air missile Astra successfully tested from Su-30 MKI jet

A first of its kind indigenous air-to-air missile, Astra, was flight-tested successfully from a Sukhoi-30 MKI jet as a part of user trials by the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday. The missile, which has a range of over 70 km, can fly towards the target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile,” the statement said.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tracked by various radars, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and sensors that confirmed its engagement with the target.

After the successful test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Indian Air Force teams. The missile has a 15-kilogramme high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead and the beyond visual range Astra missile is capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitudes, PTI reported.