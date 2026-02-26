Air ticket refund rules: No extra charge for cancelling ticket within 48 hours of booking

Air ticket refund policy 2026: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised the air ticket refund norms for passengers. The move comes following rise in passenger complaints received by the DGCA regarding delays and issues in ticket refunds.
In a statement, the aviation watchdog said: “…it is now considered that the onus rests with the Government to fix some minimum bench marks, as far as the refund policy is concerned in order to stem the growing dissatisfaction among the passengers regarding the refund procedures adopted by some airlines.”
Under the new rules, flyers can cancel or modify their air tickets free of additional charge within 48 hours of booking. However, this new benefit will be subject to certain conditions.
“The airline shall provide “Look-in option” for a period of 48 hours after booking ticket. During this period passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended.
This facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 7 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from booking date when ticket is booked directly through airline website. Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment,” the DGCA said.
The aviation watchdog also stated that airlines must not levy any additional fee for correcting the name of the same passenger if the error is reported within 24 hours of booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline’s website.
“Airline shall not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website,” it said.
Air ticket cancellation rules
The DGCA has also revised the norms for ticket cancellations in cases where passengers are forced to cancel due to a medical emergency. The DGCA has asked airlines to offer either a refund or a credit shell in cases where a passenger or a family member on the same PNR is hospitalised during the travel period.
“In the event of ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency, where the passenger or a family member listed on the same PNR gets admitted/hospitalized during the travel period, airlines may provide either a refund or a credit shell. For all other situations, refunds will be issued once an opinion on the passenger’s fitness to travel certificate is received from an airline’s Aerospace Medicine specialist/ DGCA empanelled Aerospace Medicine specialist,” it said.
Credit card payments — Refund must be made by the airline within 7 days of cancellation to the account of the credit card holder.
Cash transactions — Refund shall be made immediately by the airline office where the ticket was purchased.
Travel agent / portal bookings — Onus of refund lies with the airline. Refund process must be completed within 14 working days.
🧾 Statutory Taxes & Fees
Airlines must refund all statutory taxes — UDF, ADF and PSF — on cancellation, no-show, or non-utilisation. Applicable even on non-refundable / promo fares
🔍 48-Hour Look-In Option
Airlines must provide a "Look-in option" for 48 hours after booking. Passenger can cancel or amend ticket at no extra charge, except normal fare difference.Not available if departure is within 7 days (domestic) or 15 days (international)
Credit shell is passenger's choice — Airlines cannot offer credit shell as a default. It is the prerogative of the passenger.
📋 Transparency Requirements
Airlines must indicate the exact refund amount on cancellation — on the ticket itself, a separate form, or on their website — in an unambiguous manner.
Cancellation charges must be displayed prominently at the time of booking.
🚫 Cancellation Charge Limits
Under no circumstances can the airline levy cancellation charges more than the basic fare + fuel surcharge.Travel agent charges fully disclosed at booking are excluded.
No additional charge shall be levied by airlines to process the refund.
⚡ Special Cases
Foreign carriers operating to/from India shall refund in accordance with their country of origin regulations. Mode of refund as per Para 3(a), (b) & (c).
Name correction — no charge if error is pointed out within 24 hours of direct booking on the airline website.
Medical emergency cancellations — If passenger or family member on same PNR is hospitalised during travel period, airlines may provide refund or credit shell. For other situations, refund issued after Aerospace Medicine fitness certificate.
Source: DGCA • Civil Aviation Requirements, Series M Part II, Rev. 3, dated 24 Feb 2026
