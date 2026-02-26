Air ticket refund rules: No extra charge for cancelling ticket within 48 hours of booking

Air ticket refund policy 2026: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised the air ticket refund norms for passengers. The move comes following rise in passenger complaints received by the DGCA regarding delays and issues in ticket refunds.

In a statement, the aviation watchdog said: “…it is now considered that the onus rests with the Government to fix some minimum bench marks, as far as the refund policy is concerned in order to stem the growing dissatisfaction among the passengers regarding the refund procedures adopted by some airlines.”

Air ticket refund rules 2026

Under the new rules, flyers can cancel or modify their air tickets free of additional charge within 48 hours of booking. However, this new benefit will be subject to certain conditions.