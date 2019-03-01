Air strikes will help win 22 seats, says Yeddyurappa; shameful, says CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, who had suggested that the IAF strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Pakistan would create a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday said that his statement had been reported out of context.

At Chitradurga in Karnataka on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa told reporters that the strikes in Pakistan would help the BJP win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “The popularity of the BJP is growing day by day. Yesterday we entered Pakistan and destroyed three bunkers of terrorists. A wave is emerging in favour of Modi as a result, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls youths are dancing and rejoicing on account of this,” he had said.

“As per news we have just received, an aircraft from Pakistan which tried to enter our border has been hit and our territory has been protected. In this manner Pakistan has been taught a lesson after 40 years due to the courage of Prime Minister Modi. He promised to avenge the deaths of 42 of our troops and compensate for every drop of blood they shed. He is doing this now,” he said.

“The whole country has welcomed it and the entire opposition has welcomed it. Youths are celebrating. As a consequence it will help us win 22 seats in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Yeddyurappa.

His comments came even as a combined Opposition issued a statement on Wednesday evening accusing the Modi government of politicising the defence forces in the course of carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Yeddyurappa’s remarks were on Thursday criticised on social media by various people, including the BJP Minister of State for External Affairs and former Army chief V K Singh and leaders of the ruling Congress-JDS combine in Karnataka.

“I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats,” the former Army chief said on social media.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “The entire nation is united in supporting the central government and our armed forces to fight terrorism while BJP leader is busy calculating how many extra LS seats the terror attack and Pakistan war can bring to his party. It’s shameful to exploit our jawans sacrifice for electoral gains.”

Former CM and leader of Congress in the Karnataka legislature Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Shocking & disgusting to understand BJP’s plot for vote. It is unfortunate that BJP is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers’ death, only an anti-nationalist can. What will RSS say about this?”

Yeddyurappa later said on social media, “My statement is being reported out of context. I said that ‘situation favourable for BJP’ which I am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that I said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji.