Air raid blackout exercises announced in parts of Kashmir Valley

A similar worded public notice has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag informing the general public about the mock drill and air raid blackout exercise on April 23. A similar exercise is being conducted in Ganderbal district on April 23.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced mock drills and air raid blackouts in several districts of the Valley this week. The mock drills will be conducted by J-K’s Civil Defence for “emergency preparedness and safety training”.

The Deputy Commissioner (DCs) — who also act as Chairmen of the District Disaster Management Authority — of Kupwara, Anantnag and Ganderbal have issued public notices asking people to switch off lights in the evening on drill days.

“The District Administration Kupwara informs the general public that Civil Defence Air Raid Blackout Mock exercise is scheduled to be conducted… as part of District wide emergency preparedness and safety training,” reads a notice issued by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Srikanat Balasaheb Suse. “This exercise aims to familiarise citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and administration”.