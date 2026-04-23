Air raid blackout exercises announced in parts of Kashmir Valley

A similar worded public notice has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag informing the general public about the mock drill and air raid blackout exercise on April 23. A similar exercise is being conducted in Ganderbal district on April 23.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced mock drills and air raid blackouts in several districts of the Valley this week. The mock drills will be conducted by J-K’s Civil Defence for “emergency preparedness and safety training”.
The Deputy Commissioner (DCs) — who also act as Chairmen of the District Disaster Management Authority — of Kupwara, Anantnag and Ganderbal have issued public notices asking people to switch off lights in the evening on drill days.
“The District Administration Kupwara informs the general public that Civil Defence Air Raid Blackout Mock exercise is scheduled to be conducted… as part of District wide emergency preparedness and safety training,” reads a notice issued by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Srikanat Balasaheb Suse. “This exercise aims to familiarise citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and administration”.
The notice says that a mock drill would be carried out in the afternoon on April 24 while the blackout would be carried out between 8 to 8.10 in the evening.
The notice has asked the people to “switch off all lights and sources of illumination immediately after the siren sounds”, asked them to “draw curtains in windows to prevent light emission” and “inform and prepare elderly, children and persons with health concerns to avoid distress or panic”. The notice reads that all emergency services and critical care facilities will remain functional during the exercise.
While seeking the cooperation of people, the notice has a disclaimer written in bold: “Do not panic, this is a mick drill, not a real emergency”.
A similar worded public notice has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag informing the general public about the mock drill and air raid blackout exercise on April 23. A similar exercise is being conducted in Ganderbal district on April 23.
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The mock drills and air raid blackouts have come exactly a year after such drills were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir before the Operation Sindoor that triggered a brief war between India and Pakistan.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More