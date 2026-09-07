Air quality management body to re-test burnt area protocol as satellite, ground data diverge

Paddy stubble burning in the September 15-November 30 period is one of the major sources of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. (File Photo)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has not yet validated its ‘burnt area’ assessment protocol as significant divergence has emerged between satellite-based readings and on-ground verification for Punjab and Haryana.

The CAQM measures the extent of area burnt to manage crop stubble.

To resolve this difference, as per the official response to an RTI query and CAQM officials, the CAQM and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will test the protocol once again in the upcoming Kharif harvest season.

Paddy stubble burning

Paddy stubble burning in the September 15-November 30 period is one of the major sources of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. On some days in October or November, emissions from farm fires account for up to 35 per cent of pollution. The CAQM, in collaboration with bodies under the Agriculture Ministry, monitors active fire counts. However, since 2024, the undercounting of these fires due to limitations of satellite overpass windows has been under scrutiny, including in the Supreme Court.