Air pollution shortens average Indian life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report

A quarter of India’s population is exposed to pollution levels not seen in any other country and an average Indian sees their life cut short by more than five years relative to what it would be if the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline was met, as per the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI).

The new report comes hours after a United Nations policy brief said that while levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air pollution and promote de-carbonisation.

According to the new data from the AQLI, which converts particulate air pollution into its impact on life expectancy, reveals that particulate pollution was the greatest risk to human health before Covid-19, adding that “without strong and sustained public policy, it will be after Covid-19”.

The study notes that particulate pollution in the country has sharply risen by 42 per cent over the last two decades. “Today, 84 per cent of people in India live in areas that exceed the country’s own air quality standards and the entire population is exposed to levels that exceed the WHO guideline As a result, the average resident sees their life cut short by more than 5 years relative to what it would be if the WHO guideline was met; more than 2 years if the national standard was met,” the report stated.

“Though the threat of coronavirus is grave and deserves every bit of the attention it is receiving—perhaps more in some places—embracing the seriousness of air pollution with a similar vigour would allow billions of people around the world to lead longer and healthier lives,” says Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics and creator of the AQLI along with colleagues at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

“The reality is, no shot in the arm will alleviate air pollution. For a country like India, the solution lies in robust public policy. The AQLI tells citizens and policymakers how particulate pollution is affecting them and their communities and can be used to measure the benefits of policies to reduce pollution,” added Greenstone.

In fact, earlier this year, another report titled ‘World Air Quality Report’ highlighted just how polluted Indian cities are. The report released by pollution tracker IQAir and Greenpeace stated that India accounts for two-thirds of the world’s most polluted cities — 21 of the most polluted 30 cities; 14 of the highest 20; and 6 of the highest 10. The ranking is based on a comparison of PM2.5 levels. Among countries, when population is taken into account, average PM2.5 pollution is highest in Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan, while India is at number 5.

