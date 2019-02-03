Air passenger held in Chennai for smuggling leopard cub from Thailand

A 45-year-old passenger from Thailand was arrested and a nearly one-month-old leopard cub seized from his luggage at the Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. An official statement from the customs commissioner said the passenger and the leopard cub have been handed over to the state forest department in Chennai for further investigation.

Advertising

The air intelligence unit had received a tip-off about possible smuggling of wild animals and officers were on alert when the Thai Airways flight from Bangkok landed around 2 am. Among the many random suspects whose movements were being watched by sleuths at different points, Kaja Moideen was among the few who were stopped after completing necessary security checks.

“A close watch was kept on his movement and after he collected his checked-in luggage, he was noticed walking in a rather hurried manner. It was observed that a faint trill sound was coming from his luggage,” an official statement said.