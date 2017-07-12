AIR news in local language

All India Radio All India Radio

The Regional News Unit (RNU) of the All India Radio (AIR), for the first time, has started FM news headlines in Rajasthani language from Monday, AIR officials informed Tuesday.

AIR’s Jaipur Station Director, Sudhir Rakhecha and RNU Joint Director, O P Meena said, that Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu had issues directions in this regard in Jaipur in a review meeting of Doordarshan and AIR recently, desiring that every RNU in every state should give importance to local language in their bulletins and FM news headlines.

“So this is first time in history of RNU that it has started FM news headlines in Rajasthan language,” Rakhecha said.

Rakhecha informed that that AIR’s Jaipur RNU broadcasts four bulletins daily at 9 am, 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm in Hindi and now a 10 minute bulletin at 6:50 pm has been started in Rajasthani language. He said that RNU broadcasts six news headlines daily on Radio Pink city FM channel at 100.3 MHz in Jaipur while five news headlines are broadcast daily on Radio Sun City FM channel 102.1 MHz in Jodhpur.

