Air Marshal Sandeep Singh takes charge as chief of South Western Air Command

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh AVSM VM took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force in Gandhinagar on Saturday. He succeeds Air Marshal SK Ghotia PVSM VSM ADC, who retired on April 30 2021.

A key player in the induction of Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was commissioned in the Fighter Stream on December 22,1983.

He is an alumni of the National Defence Academy and the National Defence College. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Cat A Qualified Flying Instructor. He was the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) prior to his present assignment.

For his distinguished service, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006 and ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 2013.