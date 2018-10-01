Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora takes over as new SWAC chief

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora has commanded a MIG-21 Bison squadron. (Representational image)

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took over as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Gandhinagar on Sunday. He replaced Air Marshal RK Dhir, who retired a day ago and was appointed as an advisor to the Gujarat government.

Air Marshal Arora was commissioned in the IAF as a fighter pilot in December 1981. He has commanded a MIG-21 Bison squadron.

