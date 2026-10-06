Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed new Chief of Indian Air Force

The Centre has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the new Chief of the Air Staff. He will be the 29th Chief of the Air Staff and will assume the rank of Air Chief Marshal with effect from the afternoon of October 31, 2026.

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He will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who will superannuate on October 31, 2026.

Dixit is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. Air Marshal Dixit has held several key operational and strategic appointments, including Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command (CISC), Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Central Air Command.