Saturday, February 26, 2022
Air India’s second evacuation flight from Bucharest lands in Delhi with 250 Indians from Ukraine

The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 27, 2022 3:44:31 am
Ukraine citizens, India Ukraine evacuation, Himachal Pradesh Ukraine evacuation, Indians Ukraine, air India, Bucharest, Indian Express, Indian Express newsAn Air India flight carrying 15 people from Himachal Pradesh and other Indians stranded in the east European country will reach Delhi by 7 pm from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest. (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening.

The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Air India’s third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday, they said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began. Therefore, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Also read |From an underground metro station in Kharkiv, SOS call: ‘…get us home’

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border have been taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by road with the assistance of Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights, the officials said.

The government is not charging the rescued passengers for the evacuation flights, they said.

