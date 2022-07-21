Air India flight diverted after cabin pressure loss; DGCA grounds crew, plane

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:58:11 pm
AN AIR India-operated Boeing 787 plane with around 260 people on board suffered cabin depressurisation on Thursday, while flying from Dubai to Kochi, according to official sources. The aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet when the issue occurred and saw oxygen masks being deployed with some of the passengers suffering nosebleeds, they said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident. The regulator has grounded the aircraft and off-rostered the crew pending an investigation.
Following the depressurisation, the pilots descended the aircraft to 10,000 feet. “The captain reported the pressurisation loss to the Air India Integrated Operations Control Centre, and diverted the flight to Mumbai,” a DGCA official said. There were 247 passengers and 11 crew members on board.
Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement: “Flight AI 934 operating from Dubai to Cochin was diverted to Mumbai today due to a technical issue. The B787 aircraft landed safely at Mumbai at 1912 hrs with 247 passengers and crew. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to carry passengers from Mumbai to Kochi. The matter has been reported to the DGCA.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The incident is the latest in a series of safety-related incidents faced by Indian airlines, particularly those pertaining to engineering issues. On Tuesday, GoFirst witnessed two engine malfunctions on different flights.
In the first incident, which happened early Tuesday, a Leh-bound flight from Mumbai diverted to Delhi after a fault was found in the right side power plant’s engine interface unit. In the second occurrence, the aircraft operating on the Srinagar-Delhi route turned back to its origin airport after the exhaust gas temperature went over limit.
Last week, several incidents were reported ranging from engine snags and burning smell in cabin to a bird entering the airplane cockpit. Low-cost airline SpiceJet saw at least eight incidents in less than a month, and the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline, saying it had “failed” to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Agro startups can play a major role in development, says Karnataka CM Bommai
After football & hockey, International Olympic Committee warns India: ‘Hold elections or face suspension’
In Rome, a new museum for recovered treasures before they return home
Google Pixel 6a now open for pre-booking in India: Take a closer look
Explained: New study that suggests depression is not caused by serotonin imbalance in the brain
Tripura govt tightens Covid restrictions after rise in daily positivity rate
ISRO Chairman S Somanath hopes Gaganyaan will be successful by 2023 end
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life changed after her father told her ‘I can’t pay your loans’. Here’s why she became an actor
Our team is the best in the CWG, however can’t say we will win all the gold medals: Wrestling Federation president Brijbhushan Singh Sharan
Explained: The Kali Bein and its significance for Sikhs
Bengaluru: Four Bihar labourers killed in wall collapse
Javelin thrower Annu Rani is much stronger but a technical flaw remains: Former coach Naik