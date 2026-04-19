Air India unveils first retrofitted Boeing 787 aircraft: Check photos, key features

Air India Boeing 787: Air India on Sunday unveiled its first retrofitted Boeing 787 aircraft. With this, the Tata Group-owned carrier has completed the first upgrade in a planned refurbishment of 26 B787 aircraft. As part of a USD 400 million program to modernise its legacy fleet, the airline will retrofit the remaining 25 B787 aircraft over the next year.

In a statement, Air India said: “As part of the retrofit, the aircraft interiors were completely reconfigured, transforming it from a two-class layout previously to a modern three-class configuration now with the installation of brand-new seats and inflight entertainment (IFE) system, and bringing the aircraft in line with Air India’s latest widebody product standards, as seen on its new bespoke Boeing 787-9 inducted in January 2026.”