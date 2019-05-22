Air India to start new domestic and international flights from next month

Air India Wednesday announced that various new flights would begin from next month on domestic as well as international routes in order to meet passengers’ heavy demand during the summer vacation.

Advertising

The national carrier said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1.

Moreover, it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Delhi-Dubai-Delhi route too from June 2 by operating two new flights using its B787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“The airline will offer one way Economy class promotional fare of Rs 7777 (all inclusive) from both Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai for sale and travel up to July 31, 2019,” Air India said in a statement.

Advertising

On its domestic front, Air India said it will introduce new flights on Bhopal-Pune-Bhopal route and Varanasi-Chennai-Varanasi route from June 5.

“The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi will be increased from present 14 flights per week to 20 flights per week by introducing third frequency to the historical city of Tals,” the statement added.

The national carrier would be increasing its flights on Delhi-Raipur-Delhi route from existing seven flights per week to 14 flights per week.

According to Air India, the number of flights per week would be increased on

routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai.

The flights per week would also be increased on Delhi-Vadodara-Delhi route and Mumbai-Vizag-Mumbai route, the statement added.

Since April 17, when Jet Airways suspended its operations due to lack of funds, there has been an intense competition among other Indian carriers to get its domestic slots and international flying rights.

On May 17, Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola had said that while all Indian airlines have asked for Jet Airways’ international flying rights, Air India has already been given some routes as it is always considered “on priority” on such matters.

As Jet Airways has been out of operation for more than one month, the airfares across various important domestic routes and international routes have increased significantly.

Consequently, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already allocated more than 50 per cent of domestic slots of Jet Airways to other airlines on temporary basis.

After allocating these domestic slots, the ministry has also allocated some of Jet Airways’ international flying rights to other airlines, including Air India, on temporary basis.