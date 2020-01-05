Air India to probe video of passengers misbehaving with staff

Videos that have surfaced show a few passengers standing outside the cockpit, knocking and asking the pilot to come out, and a man threatening to break open the door. In another video, a female passenger attempts to open the emergency exit. Videos that have surfaced show a few passengers standing outside the cockpit, knocking and asking the pilot to come out, and a man threatening to break open the door. In another video, a female passenger attempts to open the emergency exit.

Two days after a Mumbai-bound Air India flight was delayed by at least eight hours, videos of passengers allegedly misbehaving with the airline crew have surfaced online, prompting Air India and the DGCA to begin an inquiry into the matter.

The flight AI-865 was supposed to take off from Indira Gandhi International airport Thursday at 10 am, but passengers only managed to leave for Mumbai on another Air India flight at 6 pm.

Videos that have surfaced show a few passengers standing outside the cockpit, knocking and asking the pilot to come out, and a man threatening to break open the door. In another video, a female passenger attempts to open the emergency exit.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “AI 865 was considerably delayed due to technical reasons on January 2. Air India management has asked the operating crew for a detailed report on misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report.”

An airline source said passengers were deplaned by 2 pm and the crew had not informed Air India about the incident.

A passenger on board, Anuradha Karkun, told The Indian Express, “On January 1, I received a message that the flight was rescheduled to 11.10 am, and then on January 2, at the airport, we were told it was further moved to 11.40 am. By 11.10 am, passengers had boarded and the plane began moving at 11.40 am. Seconds later, it moved back. We were told there was a technical issue.”

Karkun claimed that passengers complained to the staff about the smell of engine oil and asked to be deplaned.

“It was stifling inside. There were also senior citizens. The crew started giving food but only half the passengers got it. People were irritated. Finally, we were deplaned at 2 pm,” she said.

She said a “few passengers did get offensive with the crew”, and that once everyone was deplaned, Air India staff told them they will leave for Mumbai at 4.10 pm. Karkun said, “That flight too was delayed and we finally left at 6 pm.”

A DGCA spokesperson said, “The videos have come to our notice. We have asked Air India to start proceedings to identify those responsible. We will take appropriate legal action.”

