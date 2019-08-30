Air India to ban single-use plastic on flights from October 2

Air India will ban the usage of single-use plastic on its flights in a phased manner, starting October 2. In the first phase, the ban will be enforced on all Air India Express and Alliance Air flights.

In the second phase, the ban will be implemented on all Air India flights.

In a statement, Air India stated, “Plastic teacups and tumblers will be replaced with sturdy paper cups and tumblers. Crew meal cutlery will be replaced with lightweight steel cutlery. Cake slices uplifted in the snack boxes will be replaced with muffins to avoid the present plastic wrapping. Banana chips and sandwiches that are presently packed in the plastic pouch will be now served in butter paper pouch.”

The airline also added that for special meals, which are ordered in advance, the company will use eco-friendly birch wood cutlery instead of plastic.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, urged reduction in the use of single-use plastic.

The Union government is set to announce the “first big step” towards freeing India of single-use plastic on October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.