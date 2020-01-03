Air India scam: ED questions P Chindambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram outside Parliament. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) Former Union minister P Chidambaram outside Parliament. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday questioned former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the alleged multi-crore aviation scam during the UPA-era, reported PTI.

Chidambaram’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED officials said.

The case pertains to losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in this case also relates to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for the national airline.

Besides this scam, the senior Congress leader is also being probed in two separate money laundering cases of Aircel-Maxis and INX Media.

Former aviation minister Praful Patel was previously grilled by the ED in June 2019 in the Air India scam.

