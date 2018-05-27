IndiGo, Air India Express among top 5 affordable airlines in the world

Air India Express’ brand new Boeing 737 Aircraft gets water cannon salute on its arrival during its first International Flight to Sharjah from Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi). Air India Express’ brand new Boeing 737 Aircraft gets water cannon salute on its arrival during its first International Flight to Sharjah from Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi).

Low-cost Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India Express have been featured among the top five most affordable airlines in the world in providing international connectivity.

Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India, has been placed second in a Global Flight Pricing Report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2rio, a multimodal travel planning site. The airline mostly connects Gulf countries and Singapore and has an average cost of USD 0.08 per km.

Besides Indigo and AirIndia Express, two other Indian carriers also figured in the list. Jet Airways occupies the 12th spot followed by Air India at 13th position. (File Photo) Besides Indigo and AirIndia Express, two other Indian carriers also figured in the list. Jet Airways occupies the 12th spot followed by Air India at 13th position. (File Photo)

While the budget carrier Indigo is placed at fifth position and connects Indian cities with Gulf countries besides Bangkok, Colombo and Kathmandu. Indigo has an average cost of USD 0.10 per km.

The data was analysed taking into account the average price per kilometre with Air Asia X taking the top position among the 200 major airlines across continents. Malaysia-based AirAsia X has an average of USD 0.07 per km.

AirAsia X has an average of USD 0.07 per km. (Source: File Photo) AirAsia X has an average of USD 0.07 per km. (Source: File Photo)

According to the report, four out of the top five most affordable airlines are in Asia.

Jet Airways doesn’t make the cut in the top 10 but managed to get the 12th spot in the list. (Source: Reuters) Jet Airways doesn’t make the cut in the top 10 but managed to get the 12th spot in the list. (Source: Reuters)

The report by Rome2rio was released this month and was analysed by taking into account the economy class airfares during the first two months of this year, totalling some 1.5 million price points.

Primera Air and Indonesia AirAsia are also among the top five cheapest airlines in the world. Etihad, Ryanair, Qantas, Wow Air and Virgin Australia also found place among the top ten most affordable airlines.

Wow Air recently announced a flight connecting Delhi with Europe and US cities through its hub in Reyjavik in Iceland with a base price starting at Rs 13,499 from December 7 onwards.

Surprisingly, there were no airlines from the UK or US among the top 10 affordable airlines in the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

