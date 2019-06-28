Air India plane to US lands in UK after hoax bomb threat

An Air India plane from Mumbai to Newark, carrying 327 passengers, was escorted by Royal Air Force (RAF) jets on Thursday to London’s Stansted Airport after a hoax bomb threat was made while it was in British airspace.

“An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 10.15 hours (local time) and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations,” the London airport said in a statement early on Thursday.

At about 8.30 pm India time, Essex Police said its investigations established that there was nothing suspicious on board and the aircraft was handed back to the airport and the airline. An Air India spokesperson said that the flight was to take off at approximately 9.30 pm India time, but according to flight tracking portal Flightradar24, the aircraft had not departed Stansted Airport till 11 pm India time.

The RAF said that its quick reaction alert Typhoon jets were scrambled from its base in Coningsby to intercept the civilian aircraft and the fighter jets were authorised to travel at supersonic speed for the same.

The Stansted Airport, which is in northeast London, is Britain’s designated airport to deal with aviation-related security incidents due to its proximity to Air Force bases and the airport’s design, which allows under-threat planes to be inspected in isolation.

In February 2017, a Pakistan International Airlines flight to London from Lahore was diverted from Heathrow to Stansted and was escorted by two RAF jets after a “disruptive passenger” was reported on board.

During the same month, a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to London was intercepted by German Air Force planes after it lost contact with air traffic control for a brief period of time.