Air India plane hits building at Stockholm airport, no injuries reported

An Air India aircraft, carrying 179 passengers, had a close shave after it hit a building at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it was taxing on Wednesday, AFP reported. No injuries were reported.

“The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal,” AFP quoted a police statement. The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said. The accident occurred about 50 meters from Terminal 5, the main terminal for international flights.

Pictures from the scene showed the Boeing aircraft, which originated from New Delhi, parked on the runway with the tip of its left wing stuck in the side of a building. Fire trucks have been rushed to the spot.

The incident comes weeks after an Air India aircraft with 136 passengers and crew on board flew for almost four hours to Dubai with damage to its underbelly and landing gear after hitting a perimeter wall during the takeoff from Tiruchirapally Airport. While nobody was hurt, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.