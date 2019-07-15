Toggle Menu
Air India pilot suspended for failing pre-flight breathalyser test

The pilot was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru from New Delhi on July 13. Since the flight was full, he was asked to fly in the cockpit as an additional crew member. 

The Air India pilot was deplaned after he was tested positive for alcohol during the mandatory pre-flight breath-analyser test.

An Air India pilot was suspended for three months after he failed a pre-flight breathalyser test, ANI reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the pilot was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru from New Delhi on July 13. Since the flight was full, he requested the airline to accomodate him as an additional crew member.

However, he was deplaned after he was tested positive for alcohol during the mandatory pre-flight breath-analyser test.

Last month, the airline’s regional director (Eastern region) was suspended for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney Airport.

Rohit Bhasin, who used to oversee Air India’s operations in the eastern region, was suspended after a complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager against him regarding shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney Airport.

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from Sydney Airport for Delhi.

The suspension order issued by the airline read, “It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander.”

