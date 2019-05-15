Toggle Menu
Air India pilot alleges sexual harassment against senior, airline sets up probe

The complaint filed by the pilot states that the incident allegedly took place on May 5 in Hyderabad where she was being trained by the commander where he asked her several "inappropriate questions".

The complaint filed by the pilot states that the incident allegedly took place on May 5 in Hyderabad where she was being trained by the commander where he asked her several "inappropriate questions".

Air India Wednesday set up a high-level inquiry to probe a sexual harassment complaint filed by one of its woman pilots against her instructor, according to news agency PTI.

The woman pilot, in her complaint, alleged that the instructor asked her sexually coloured questions at a dinner in Hyderabad.

“As soon as the matter came to our notice, we immediately set up a high level enquiry,” an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The complainant said that her instructor on May 5 suggested they both get dinner at a restaurant after finishing training. “We went to (a)restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started…He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life. He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn’t need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated, etc. At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab,” the complainant said.

The pilot further alleged that the commander’s behaviour worsened during the half-hour wait for the cab. “I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated,” she said.

The woman said she felt “morally obliged” to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.

(with PTI inputs)

