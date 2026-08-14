Air India A320 flight lost control for 4 seconds before 300ft plunge: Report

Air India said there were no serious injuries after flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced turbulence. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

An Air India Airbus that fell 300 feet mid-air earlier this month, injuring 24 people on board, briefly lost vital flight controls after registering losses in all three of its hydraulic systems, Reuters reported, citing a preliminary Airbus analysis report.

The aircraft — VT-EXO — operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 encountered a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet and caused injuries to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. Out of these 24, 17 had to be hospitalised. The aircraft had 137 passengers, six cabin crew members, and two pilots on board. The incident was classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).