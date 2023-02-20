Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The official said the flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After deplaning the passenger concerned, the flight will take off from London for Delhi, the official added.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.