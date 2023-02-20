scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

The official said the flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After deplaning the passenger concerned, the flight will take off from London for Delhi, the official added.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft. (File/representational image)

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 21:20 IST
All you need to know about the commuting options to Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
