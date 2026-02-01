Air India launches Shanghai-Delhi flight after gap of about six years

Air India has resumed direct flights between Shanghai and New Delhi, operating four times a week with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. (File Photo)

Air India on Sunday launched the Shanghai-Delhi direct flight resuming its services between the two cities after a gap of about six years.

The inaugural Shanghai-New Delhi flight departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, carrying over 230 passengers on board the Boeing 787 aircraft, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai said in a press release.

The resumption of Air India flights comes after a gap of nearly six years and represents a significant milestone in normalising bilateral air connectivity following the suspension of services in early 2020.

The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, who has seen off the passengers travelling by the inaugural flight, welcomed the resumption of Air India’s direct flight services marking a major step forward in restoring people-to-people, business and institutional connectivity between India and China.