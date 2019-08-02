Air India hostess on London flight detained for carrying half kg gold

An Air India air hostess was detained late Thursday for carrying half kg gold. Her flight – AI 162 – had arrived from London around 10.30pm at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

According to sources, when the air hostess was asked to put her luggage for X-Ray scanning, she dropped her handbag and disowned it. The CCTV footage, however, established that the bag belonged to her. Two white gold bangles were recovered from her bag. According to rules, while flight crew cannot carry any amount of gold, male passengers are allowed 20 grams and female passengers 40 grams of gold. Gold jewellery beyond this weight is subject to customs duty.

Investigation in the case is underway.