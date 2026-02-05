72% of Air India Group fleet flagged for recurring defects, shows govt data

As the retrofit programme for narrow-body aircraft rolls out over the next two years, these issues will be resolved too, an Air India executive said.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:06 PM IST
"We have, out of abundance caution, carried out checks across our fleet. Hence, numbers are higher," an Air India spokesperson told news agency PTI.
Inspections of Air India Group have revealed repetitive defects in a nearly three-fourths of its entire aircraft fleet.

Data presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday showed that in total, 377 aircraft were found to have recurring defects since January last year. This came up when a total of 754 aircraft were analysed for such deficiencies across six scheduled airlines, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

IndiGo’s aircraft check

Market leader IndiGo had 405 aircraft undergo analysis, of which 148 had repetitive defects, as on February 3 this year.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol presented this data in Lok Sabha.

How Air India fared

Air India saw 166 aircraft getting analysed, with 137 planes as having repetitive defects.

About 54 Air India Express aircraft showed repetitive defects of the 101 aircraft analysed, the data showed.

Defects reported by airlines

A total of 267 aircraft of Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express) were analysed, of which 191 or nearly 72 per cent were identified for repetitive defects.

SpiceJet was another airline that was analysed. Of the 43 SpiceJet aircraft analysed, 16 planes were identified for repetitive defects. The latest entrant Akasa Air’s 14 aircraft were identified for repetitive defects of the 32 aircraft analysed, according to the data.

What Air India said

“We have, out of abundance caution, carried out checks across our fleet. Hence, numbers are higher,” an Air India spokesperson told news agency PTI.

A senior Air India executive said there are different types of equipment which are checked on planes. These are categorised into A, B, C and D segments, depending on the priority or urgency of the equipment.

“In case of Air India, most of the issues are with category D, which includes items like seats, tray tables, screens (on the back of seats) and so on. These are not related to the safety of the aircraft,” the executive told PTI.

As the retrofit programme for narrow-body aircraft rolls out over the next two years, these issues will be resolved too, the executive added.

