72% of Air India Group fleet flagged for recurring defects, shows govt data

"We have, out of abundance caution, carried out checks across our fleet. Hence, numbers are higher," an Air India spokesperson said. (File Photo)

Inspections of Air India Group have revealed repetitive defects in a nearly three-fourths of its entire aircraft fleet.

Data presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday showed that in total, 377 aircraft were found to have recurring defects since January last year. This came up when a total of 754 aircraft were analysed for such deficiencies across six scheduled airlines, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

IndiGo’s aircraft check

Market leader IndiGo had 405 aircraft undergo analysis, of which 148 had repetitive defects, as on February 3 this year.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol presented this data in Lok Sabha.

How Air India fared

Air India saw 166 aircraft getting analysed, with 137 planes as having repetitive defects.