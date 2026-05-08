Air India weighs furloughs, bonus delays amid mounting losses: Report

Air India losses are projected to go up to Rs 22,000 crore (File photo)

Air India’s board on Thursday reviewed a range of cost-cutting options, including possible furloughs, as the loss-making carrier grapples with mounting challenges, mainly triggered by the West Asia conflict. The meeting was held at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, and lasted for more than three hours after beginning at around 11.30 AM.

According to sources news agency PTI spoke to, the board discussed several steps aimed at reducing costs. These measures could include placing employees on furlough and delaying bonus payouts. At Air India, bonuses are performance-linked and form part of employees’ overall cost-to-company package. Furloughs typically involve staff being placed on temporary unpaid leave during periods of financial stress.