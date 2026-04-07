Air India tickets to get costlier as airline hikes fuel surcharge again amid West Asia war

Amid the Iran war, Air India has announced further revisions to its fuel surcharge structure across domestic and international routes in response to a steep surge in global jet fuel costs. The revised charges will take effect from April 8, 2026, with further adjustments on certain international sectors beginning April 10.

This will translate to hiked ticket fares across Air India and Air India express flights.

The airline stated that the move is driven by mounting cost pressures, as jet fuel prices worldwide have risen sharply in recent weeks. Data from the International Air Transport Association shows that average jet fuel prices climbed to $195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, nearly doubling from $99.40 recorded at the end of February.