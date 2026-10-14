Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb, hijack scare: Sources

Preliminary indications suggest that the pilot may have issued the call by mistake, but an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha, Sukalp Sharma
1 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 12:02 PM IST
jaipurThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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All 306 passengers on the flight landed safely in Jaipur at 9.35 am on Wednesday, said Jaipur Airport head Charan Singh. The passengers will be taken to their respective destinations as per the standard operating procedure (SOP). Preliminary indications suggest that the pilot may have issued the call by mistake, but an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
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Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

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