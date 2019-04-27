Air India flights delayed in India, other parts of the world after server crashes

Air India flights in India and other parts of the world were affected on Saturday morning after its servers reportedly crashed. Due to issues with its SITA servers, Air India flights were disrupted from 3.30 am this morning, reported news agency ANI.

“SITA server is down due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the spokesperson of the airline company said in a statement.

Several Twitter users took to social media to complain of delayed flights and chaos at airports, including Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

@airindiain ‘s birthday gift to me , spending the day in overcrowded delhi airport (all the crowd due to airindia’s various flights) with no real updates on next steps . We understand server crashes can happen, but when it’s over 4 hrs u really need to do something abt it. pic.twitter.com/x7kiMkDYZ8 — Madhura Sundaresan (@VSMadhura) April 27, 2019