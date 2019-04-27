Air India flights delayed in India, other parts of the world after server crashes

Toggle Menu
Air India flights delayed: At Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Air India flights in India and other parts of the world were affected on Saturday morning after its servers reportedly crashed. Due to issues with its SITA servers, Air India flights were disrupted from 3.30 am this morning, reported news agency ANI.

“SITA server is down due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the spokesperson of the airline company said in a statement.

Several Twitter users took to social media to complain of delayed flights and chaos at airports, including Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

