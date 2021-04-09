Kerala: Air India flight to Kuwait makes precautionary landing at Karipur airport after fire alarm goes off

The aircraft is under investigation and alternate arrangements were made for the travellers. (Representational Photo)

An Air India Express (AIE) flight to Kuwait, which took off from Karipur airport near Kozhikode on Friday morning with 17 passengers and six crew made a “precautionary” landing shortly after take-off as a fire alarm went off in the cargo section, airport sources said.

Airport director-in charge, Muhammed Sahid, said that all the passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. The flight had taken off at 8.38 am and landed safely by 9.11 am.

After the alarm went off, the pilot chose to return and the aircraft landed safely, AIE sources said, adding on investigation, it was found that it was a false alarm.

The aircraft is still under investigation and alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers, the sources added.