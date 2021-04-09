scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

Kerala: Air India flight to Kuwait makes precautionary landing at Karipur airport after fire alarm goes off

Sources said that after an investigation, it was found that it was a false alarm.

By: PTI | Kozhikode |
April 9, 2021 12:30:12 pm
The aircraft is under investigation and alternate arrangements were made for the travellers. (Representational Photo)

An Air India Express (AIE) flight to Kuwait, which took off from Karipur airport near Kozhikode on Friday morning with 17 passengers and six crew made a “precautionary” landing shortly after take-off as a fire alarm went off in the cargo section, airport sources said.

Airport director-in charge, Muhammed Sahid, said that all the passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. The flight had taken off at 8.38 am and landed safely by 9.11 am.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

After the alarm went off, the pilot chose to return and the aircraft landed safely, AIE sources said, adding on investigation, it was found that it was a false alarm.

The aircraft is still under investigation and alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers, the sources added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x