Air India flight from Kerala lands on wrong runway in Maldives

Passenger ‘urinates’ on woman’s seat during Air India flight, Jayant Sinha seeks probe Passenger ‘urinates’ on woman’s seat during Air India flight, Jayant Sinha seeks probe

An Air India aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram to Male landed on a wrong runway, which was under-construction, posing a threat to the lives of 136 passengers and four crew members on board, officials said. All passengers and crew on board were safe, they said.

The incident has been classified as a serious incident by the aviation safety regulator, even as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident and has de-rostered both the pilots.

“This being a serious incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed (about it). Both the pilots have been put off the roster,” a senior DGCA official said.

A report filed by the airline said that the A320 neo aircraft VT-EXL landed on the wrong runway at the airport in Maldives and two of its tyres, on the main gear, got deflated while the aircraft was being towed back to the parking bay. The flight AI263 was operating on the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram-Male sector.

Around a month ago, pilots of a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight, with 141 passengers and seven crew members on board, attempted taking off from a taxiway parallel to the main runway at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The take-off was attempted using full thrust and exceeded the taxiway on to the unpaved area. The DGCA had suspended the licences of both the pilots on the Jet Airways Boeing 737 till the final investigation concluded.

While incidents that are non-serious in nature are investigated by the DGCA, it refers serious incidents and accidents to the AAIB.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App