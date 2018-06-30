Air India flight delayed due to ‘technical reasons’, passengers held up for 6 hours at Delhi’s IGI airport

Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai via Kochi was delayed by six hours due to technical issues. Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai via Kochi was delayed by six hours due to technical issues.

At least 170 passengers of Air India’s Delhi-Kochi-Dubai flight (AI 933) were held up for nearly six hours at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Saturday due to ‘technical reasons’. The flight was scheduled to depart at 5:10 am today.

Non-availability of crew was cited as the reason for the delay, airline sources told PTI. They added that once the crew issues were sorted, the flight took off at the rescheduled time at 11 am without any further delay.

“AI 933 Delhi-Kochi-Dubai is held up at Delhi due to technical reasons. Revised ETD is 1100 hrs. We sincerely apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused to our esteemed passengers,” Air India said in a tweet.

#FlyAI : #update : AI 933 Delhi- Kochi -Dubai is held up at Delhi due to technical reasons . Revised ETD is 1100 hrs. We sincerely apologise for the delay and inconvience caused to our esteemed Passengers. — Air India (@airindiain) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile, passengers vented their anger in tweets directed at the airline for the impunctual behaviour.

Family supposed to travel from dubai to kochi.tried airindia for the first time and the last… 6 hrs delay for a ticket booked for 8700 aed… Not acceptable service levels…. — Sreejith Nair (@Sreejit91177380) June 30, 2018

Worst experience!!! Poor customer service….no proper info. #3 hours delay. To be on time “NEVER CHOOSE AIR INDIA”. #ai651 — geethikapasumarthy91 (@geethikap14) June 30, 2018

@narendramodi @jayantsinha @nitin_gadkari Sir Pls chek Air india AI-933 timing @ 5.10 am still in delhi and no info from grnd staff.. suppose to reach dubai on 27 june still not reached . people are suffering pls do some needful. tkt no: 09821225762214c2. pic.twitter.com/2YSWqRW0ob — Arbind Gupta (@arbindgupta) June 30, 2018

In a similar incident, passengers of Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo flight, scheduled to leave Friday night, were also held up for nearly seven hours due to a problem with the air conditioning system, sources told PTI.

The Air India Flight AI 306 with 171 passengers on board was supposed to depart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9.15 pm Friday, but it took off at 4 am after the problem with the AC was fixed, they added.

