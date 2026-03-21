Iran war: Flight operations in West Asia remain disrupted; Air India group to run 42 flights today

Air India and its low-cost carrier, Air India Express, will operate a total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region. (File Photo)

As the conflict in West Asia enters its fourth week, flight operations in the region remain disrupted on Saturday. Several airlines are running ad hoc flights and a handful of scheduled flights in West Asia, in view of the partial opening of airspace on Thursday.

On Thursday, IndiGo and Emirates resumed partial operations after the partial reopening of the region’s airspace. However, thousands of passengers lay stranded amid the turmoil.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran and the US (along with its allies) have been exchanging missile fire and drone strikes, forcing airspace closures across the region.

Air India, Air India Express to operate 42 flights from West Asia

Air India and its low-cost carrier, Air India Express, will operate a total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 21 March 2026, the group said on Saturday.